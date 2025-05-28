I can't recall when it began to be okay for people to bring their pets to the mall in little doll-like strollers, slings or on a leash. Separation anxiety is real for some folks who can't deal with having to leave their little Muffin at home for a few hours while they co-mingle with other humans.

Perhaps these people are cut from the same cloth as the pajama-and-slippers-in-public crowd.

To justify their need to include the oh-so-cute pooch in everything they do, some pet owners claim their furry sidekick is a service animal. Prove that it's not.

At least one Massachusetts lawmaker has had enough.

State House News Service (SHNS) reported that Republican State Representative Kimberley Ferguson of Holden believes it may be time for "more concrete policies governing service animals."

Massachusetts Could Penalize Owners Of Fake Service Animals Getty Images loading...

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, service animals, specifically dogs, are trained to perform specific tasks that assist individuals with disabilities. Service dogs are often assigned to vision-impaired individuals and veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, among others.

In some cases, miniature horses are trained as service animals.

SHNS stated Rep. Ferguson has proposed legislation "that would create a commission tasked with exploring new reforms on the topic."

"The panel would face an April 1, 2026 deadline for a report that would examine 'whether to introduce legislation prohibiting and civilly penalizing service animal fraud' and 'the feasibility of certifying, registering or licensing service animals,'" according to SHNS.

More than two dozen states are considering stricter regulations on service animals.

