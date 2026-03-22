Benjamin Franklin once wrote, "In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes." Some historians suggest Franklin may have lifted the quote from author Daniel Defoe, but to quote Hillary Clinton, "What difference, at this point, does it make?"

To quote another great source, the Cowardly Lion of The Wizard of Oz fame, "Ain't it the truth?" If you live in Massachusetts, you pay plenty of your hard-earned money in taxes to the government.

Masslive.com did some research and found that the "average property tax bill in Massachusetts tops $8,000."

Average Property Taxes Continue to Rise in Massachusetts

"The average single-family property tax bill in Massachusetts has climbed to $8,111 in 2026 – up from $7,732 last year, representing an increase of roughly 5 percent, according to data from the Massachusetts Division of Local Services," reported Masslive.com.

Southeastern Massachusetts Property Tax Rates Vary Widely Getty Images loading...

The New Bedford Assessor's Office reports the current Fiscal Year 2026 property tax rate is $10.95 per $1,000 valuation for residential properties and $21.85 per $1,000 valuation for commercial/industrial/personal property.

How New Bedford Property Taxes Compare to the State Average

According to an interactive map from the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, the average annual property tax in New Bedford is $4,492, far below the statewide average.

The average property tax in Fall River is slightly lower at $4,415, and even lower still in Fairhaven at $4,234.

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SouthCoast Communities With Higher Property Tax Bills

Some of the pricier communities in our area include Rochester ($6,603), Somerset ($6,034), Mattapoisett ($8,012), and Marion ($8,733).

Find your community on the interactive map and compare what you pay for property taxes with what others in the region are paying.

Highest and Lowest Property Taxes in Massachusetts

Masslive.com lists the top 10 highest average annual single-family tax bills for 2026 (Weston leads at $26,313), and the top 10 lowest bills (Hancock pays the least at $835).

When it comes to property taxes, I guess the secret is location, location, location.

Best counties to live in Massachusetts Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Massachusetts. Gallery Credit: Stacker