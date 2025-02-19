What Massachusetts Residents Should Know About Visiting Canada

You've finally reached the stage where you want and can afford to do a little traveling. The kids are grown and out of the house, and it is time to start scratching travel destinations off the bucket list.

There are so many places to go. Where do you begin?

Right here at home is a great place to start. There are 50 states, and each one has something to see, Massachusetts and the rest of New England included.

My wife, our son, and his fiancée (now wife) and I, rented a 30-foot RV several years ago and did the "cross country thing" that we all dream about. It was amazing.

Perhaps you are looking to connect with your Canadian roots. Quebec City, Montreal, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are drivable. The Rogers Center in Toronto is a great place to see the Red Sox on the road and just a quick plane trip away. Of course, there is also Niagara Falls.

For the really ambitious there is Alberta and British Columbia, too.

There is something that many folks don't know, however. The law now requires a U.S. passport to travel to Canada, and you will soon be required to have a Real ID to fly.

The Real ID can be had by making a trip to the Registry of Motor Vehicles or AAA if you are a member. The passport is a different story.

A U.S. citizen can apply for a passport with the U.S. Department of State. Find details at Travel.State.Gov. A passport book will cost an average adult a total of $185. A passport for a child under 16 is $135.

U.S. citizens can enter Canada and Mexico with a passport card, which costs less: $65 for an adult and $50 for a child under 16. A full passport is recommended when visiting Mexico.

A passport is valid for 10 years and must be renewed. In most cases, a passport can be renewed online also at Travel.State.Gov.

Some Caribbean cruises require a passport too, so check when booking your adventure.

Keep in mind, unless you pay extra to expedite processing, it usually takes weeks for your passport to arrive in the mail, so plan early.

Bon voyage!

