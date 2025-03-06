New England States Where Passengers Can Have Open Alcohol Containers

Two of the six New England states allow passengers in motor vehicles to hold open alcohol containers while the car is in motion.

They are Connecticut and Rhode Island.

CT Insider says, "Connecticut is one of the few states where motor vehicle passengers can, if they so choose, drink alcohol."

The site says, "The lack of prohibition of open alcohol containers in motor vehicles has and continues to cost Connecticut millions of dollars in federal funds each year, and though there have been numerous attempts over the course of decades to change that, to date, all have failed."

DUI.drivinglaws.org says, "Rhode Island's open container restrictions are slightly different than some other states."

The site says, "Unlike the open container rules of most states - which apply to drivers and passengers - Rhode Island's open container restrictions apply only to the driver of the vehicle."

The site says, "Rhode Island's open container law doesn't appear to include parked vehicles. However, it's better to be on the safe side and just avoid having open containers in your vehicle altogether."

There is nothing muddy about the law in Massachusetts.

Norwell, Massachusetts-based attorney Nate Amendola says, "In Massachusetts, it's against the law to have an open container of alcohol while driving. Open container laws refer to having open containers of alcohol in the passenger areas of the car while driving."

"If you have an open container of alcohol, you are supposed to put it in the trunk of the car, or in a locked glove box while driving," according to Amendola.

Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine say no to open containers.

