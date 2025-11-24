BOSTON (WBSM) — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is warning the public about a texting scam claiming that residents owe money for motor vehicle violations.

How the RMV Text Scam Works

The scam has actually gone around a few times over the years. A person will receive a text message that reads “Final Notice: Unpaid Traffic Violation – Payment Required.” It threatens “enforcement actions” if payment is not made, which could include the loss of your driver’s license and vehicle registration.

There are also text messages and emails fraudulently claiming to be from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), stating that money is owed for tolls.

What Should You Do If You Get One of These Texts or Emails

The RMV said they should be deleted, and that the RMV would never text residents looking for payment for fines or for transactions. The RMV only accepts payments in-person or on the official RMV website.

“These communications often are dangerous phishing scams and not official MassDOT and RMV sources,” the RMV stated in a release. “These fraudulent texts and emails may include links, which do not lead to official MassDOT or RMV websites, and customers should not follow the links nor reply to these messages with personal information.”

“Scam artists often create urgency to manipulate members of the public into paying fees which are fraudulent and we urge everyone to be vigilant when they receive a communication stating they owe money,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “Please delete texts stating you owe money and alert friends and family members to this scam so our most vulnerable residents can avoid being taken advantage of.”

Signs It May Be a Scam

Due to the recent rise in fake websites and other scams, the RMV reminds residents that:

In Massachusetts, the term “Registry of Motor Vehicles” and “RMV” are used, so log-off if the site references the “DMV” or the “Department of Motor Vehicles.”



At Mass.Gov/RMV, a person will never be charged to check on the status of a license, registration or title.



At Mass.Gov/RMV, there is no charge to access Registry forms and information.



At Mass.Gov/RMV, there is no charge to change an address on file.

What Should You Do If This Happens to You?

Report it to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Trade Commission.

If you have additional questions about how to identify and avoid scams, contact the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation’s Consumer Hotline at (617) 973-8787, or toll-free in Massachusetts at (888) 283-3757.