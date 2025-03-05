When President Donald Trump announced the establishment of the United States Space Force in 2019, I admit I was skeptical. However, after thinking about it, the idea made total sense. After all, we've heard about space-based weapons and a space-based missile defense system for years.

What Is the U.S. Space Force?

The United States Space Force is one of eight uniformed branches of the United States Military. The USSF's mission is to prepare for space warfare should a military conflict need to be settled in outer space.

The Space Force has base locations in multiple states, including Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Is Home to A Key U.S Space Force Base Getty Images loading...

Where Is the Massachusetts Space Force Base?

The United States Space Force website says, "The 6th Space Warning Squadron (6 SWS), located at Cape Cod Space Force Station in Sagamore, Massachusetts, is a geographically separated unit of Space Delta 4, Buckley Space Force Base Colorado."

It is located directly across from the Market Basket plaza in Sagamore that was once the site of the old factory outlet mall.

USSF says, "Team 6 includes the Department of the Air Force and Royal Canadian Airmen and Guardians, DoD civilians, and inDyne employees."

What Happens at the Massachusetts Space Force Base

The 6th Space Warning Squadron's mission is "to detect, track, and report missile launches and high-interest satellite passes while operating, maintaining, and protecting Cape Cod Space Force Station."

The Cape Cod unit "operates the Upgraded Early Warning Radar" system and "has the distinction of being the first Pave PAWS installation in America."

"Pave is a program name for an electronics system. PAWS stands for phased array warning system," according to the USSF.

USSF says, "On August 27th, 1973, the U.S. Air Force directed the construction of two sea-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) phased array radar systems. Then, on May 23rd, 1975, the Air Force announced that one site would be constructed on the east coast (Otis AFB, MA) and the other on the west coast (Beale AFB, CA), with the (Massachusetts-based) Raytheon Corporation earning the contract to build the facilities."

