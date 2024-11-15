Massachusetts Getting Staples’ First Bin Wins Discount Store

SAUGUS (WBSM) — Staples in getting into the bin business.

The Saugus, Massachusetts Staples store is set to become the very first location for Bin Wins, the office supply retailer’s take on the bin-style shopping experience made famous by Binstar.

Bin Wins will sell returned and overstocked merchandise at discounted prices, with a sliding scale of what you will pay for each item based on the day of the week.

On Fridays, new items will be stocked in the bins at $15 each. They’ll remain $15 on Saturday, and then drop to $10 on Sundays and Mondays. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, all items will be $5 each, and then they’ll drop down to $2 on Thursdays.

What Kind of Items Will You Find at Staples Bin Wins?

According to a spokesperson, the products will vary day by day, offering an array of discounted products from which to choose, things like tech, decor, apparel, office supplies, food and more, all up to 75 percent off retail.

It won’t just be typical Staples merchandise, either. It could also include toys, kitchen gadgets, travel gear and other items, the spokesperson said.

When Will Staples Bin Wins Be Open?

Bin Wins will have its grand opening on Saturday, November 23. The store is located at 444 Broadway #1 in Saugus, Massachusetts.

The store will open at 9 a.m., and the first 50 customers will receive mystery grab bags.

