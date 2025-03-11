How old is old? At what age are you officially a senior citizen?

The answer can vary depending on where you are at the moment. More on that later.

First, how old is old anyway?

A 2009 Pew Research Poll asked respondents when old age begins. The results were interesting.

Pew reported, "Survey respondents ages 18 to 29 believe that the average person becomes old at age 60. Middle-aged respondents put the threshold closer to 70, and respondents 65 and above say that the average person does not become old until turning 74."

Citing a study from the American Psychological Association, The Hill reported in April 2024, "Now, middle-aged and older adults believe old age begins at 75." The study stated earlier generations were likely to say old age began at 71.

Massachusetts considers anyone to be a senior citizen who is 60 or older. Other states see things differently with some saying your senior years begin at age 55, 62 or even 65.

I began receiving mail from "The Scooter Store" and AARP when I was only 50. There is nothing like rushing things, no?

Massachusetts Considers You A Senior When You Reach This Age

The Massachusetts Department of Health and Human Services provides information about services for seniors from healthcare needs to prescription assistance, housing, assisted living, nutrition, abuse, parking passes, tax assistance, legal help and more.

Did you know that for a small fee Massachusetts seniors can get lifetime passes for free parking at most state parks and recreation areas, including Horseneck Beach in Westport and Demarest Lloyd State Park in Dartmouth?

There are also many discounts for seniors, some starting at age 55, for travel, dining, entertainment venues and more. It's all there for the taking.

You earned those gray hairs, now enjoy the benefits that come with them.

