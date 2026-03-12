The $10 Lifetime Pass That Lets Massachusetts Seniors Park Free at State Beaches
Spending time at Massachusetts state parks and beaches can be costly over time, especially if you are on a fixed income. That's why the state offers passes or permits to some to help manage the cost.
Seniors are one group that benefits from a parking pass offered by the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), which manages the state parks and beaches.
As a senior, I appreciate the parking permit I obtained upon turning 62 that allows me to park for free at any state park or beach, including Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport and the Demarest Lloyd State Park in Dartmouth.
What Is the Massachusetts Senior Parking Pass?
The lifetime Senior Parking Pass is available for a one-time fee of $10. Hang your pass from your car's rearview mirror, and you're in like Flynn.
How Massachusetts Seniors Can Apply
To apply for the Senior Parking Pass, you need a copy of your Massachusetts driver's license or a government-issued ID and proof of residency, such as your registration or a utility bill. A contact phone number or email address is also required.
A Senior Parking Pass can be obtained through the mail or online, but not at a state park or beach. Download and complete the Senior Parking Pass application and mail it with a $10 check or money order made out to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to:
Department of Conservation and Recreation
State Transportation Building
10 Park Plaza - Suite 6620 | Boston, MA 02116
You can also apply online.
Other Parking Fees That Are Waived
Parking fees are automatically waived for vehicles displaying a disability license plate, Purple Heart license plate, or disabled veteran license plate.
