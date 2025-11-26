Why Most Massachusetts Stores Must Close on Thanksgiving Day

Why would major Massachusetts retail and grocery stores be closed on Thanksgiving Day when so many people have the day off and might want to do some shopping?

It's because Massachusetts law requires them to remain zippered up.

Back in the 17th century, when our ancestors first sailed over from Europe in their ships, barks and other craft, they were Puritans – religious fanatics who would toss you into stockades for doing much of anything but praying on Sunday.

These Puritan values led to strict rules known as Blue Laws. For many years, most Massachusetts stores had to remain closed on Sundays and holidays. Many Blue Laws have melted away over the years, but some remain.

WickedLocal.com says, "Whether a store is open or not often falls on the Massachusetts Blue Laws, which restrict businesses from opening on Thanksgiving."

"Hotels, gas stations, florists, and pet stores can open because they are among the allowed exemptions," says the site, which adds, "It has to be their primary business, so a liquor store can't use the lottery ticket exemption to open on Thanksgiving."

Boston's WCVB TV Channel 5 says, "While restaurants, pharmacies, and hotels are allowed to operate on Thanksgiving, retail – including most grocery stores – is restricted on the holiday."

The station says, "Businesses that are allowed to operate on Thanksgiving in Massachusetts include gas stations, emergency automotive parts, small food stores with three or fewer employees, pet stores, florists, and lottery tickets."

Enforcement of the Blue Laws is why you don't see Massachusetts Black Friday sales events begin until midnight on Thanksgiving night, while other states without Blue Laws allow stores to open on Thanksgiving Day.

The Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation website has helpful information for holiday shoppers.

