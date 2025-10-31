Massachusetts has a spending problem. More precisely, the people elected to run our government have a spending problem. There needs to be a 12-step program for such spendthrifts. Better yet, the voting public needs to hold them accountable, as their behavior is not sustainable.

The Massachusetts Opportunity Alliance (MOA) reported in August, "Massachusetts' state spending is growing fast. It outpaces taxpayers' income growth, and even inflation."

That sounds like a spending addiction to someone who has to manage a household or business by living within their means. Spend what you can afford to spend on the things that you need, cut out frivolous spending on "wants," and put some aside for investments and future needs.

Massachusetts Outspends Taxpayers' Income Growth And Inflation Getty Images loading...

We, or they, don't do that in Massachusetts. They spend every penny they can raise, often foolishly, and then pick our pockets for more.

Spending Trends Since FY 2018

MOA reported, "Since Fiscal Year 2018, Massachusetts' state spending has grown by more than $20 billion, an incredible increase of more than 51%."

"The largest drivers of Massachusetts' spending are in the Executive Offices of Education and Health and Human Services," according to MOA. "While these are generally key services funded by the state, the magnitude of increases in these departments is unprecedented."

Get our free mobile app

The Migrant Shelter Expense

The Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance recently took Governor Maura Healey's administration to task for its "misplaced spending requirements," specifically, spending for "continuing to funnel taxpayer money into a broken and unsustainable emergency shelter system," often used to care for illegal aliens.

Critics, such as Republican gubernatorial hopeful Brian Shortsleeve, have estimated the so-called migrant crisis could cost taxpayers between $3 billion and $5 billion.

Massachusetts vs. Other States

Truth in Accounting's (TIA) recent "Financial State of the States" report indicates the Massachusetts taxpayer burden is among the worst in the nation.