Possible Bigfoot Sightings at Massachusetts’ Wachusett Mountain

For hundreds of years, tall, hairy creatures with big feet have been reported wandering around North America, mostly in forested areas of what is now the United States and Canada.

While these mythical creatures seem to prefer the Pacific Northwest, there have been reports of sightings elsewhere.

Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch, has reportedly been spotted as far south as Florida, as well as in Arkansas, Ohio, New York, West Virginia, Arizona and even as far north as Michigan, among other places – including Massachusetts.

A 25-year Massachusetts career Army officer filed a report in July 2023 with the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO) in which he suggested he may have encountered at least one Bigfoot on multiple occasions over three days while hiking at Wachusett Mountain out in Worcester County, Massachusetts.

The possible Bigfoot sightings were about seven miles west of Leominster.

The man claimed to have seen what appeared to be a large dark figure walk and squat and reported hearing branches snap on either side of him, suggesting multiple Bigfoot creatures may have been nearby.

The BFRO conducted a follow-up investigation to the man's report and found no evidence of a Sasquatch.

While skeptical by nature, I never rule anything out entirely.

I suppose space aliens could exist.

I have interviewed enough credible-sounding witnesses who claimed to have seen a giant lake monster named Champ living in Lake Champlain between Vermont and New York to dismiss the idea entirely.

Does Bigfoot exist? I don't know. There has been no solid evidence to prove or disprove the existence of Bigfoot.

If Bigfoot does exist, you would think that Fox News or CNN would have landed an interview by now, no?

