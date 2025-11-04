Massachusetts residents who are still recovering from the high costs of heat and electricity last winter had better prepare for what is ahead. The home heating season is approaching, and so are the price hikes expected to provide a new round of sticker shock for energy consumers.

Massachusetts' electricity rates are among the highest in the nation, far exceeding the national average.

Choose Energy (CE) says, "The current 29.94 cents per kWh average rate nearly doubles the 17.47 cents per kWh national average, based on EIA (Energy Information Administration) data."

Why Massachusetts Electricity Costs Are So High

"Several factors cause these expensive energy prices, including reliance on imported energy, high transmission and distribution costs, and the state's commitment to clean energy," according to CE. "Massachusetts doesn't make enough electricity inside the state to meet demand, so it has to import energy from other states and Canada, to make sure there's enough power."

Massachusetts Utility Cost Hikes Could Stun This Winter Getty Images loading...

How Utility Rate Hikes Will Impact Consumers

NBC 10 Boston reported, "Both Eversource and National Grid are asking the Department of Public Utilities if they can increase their gas prices, something that affects around 1.5 million people in the Bay State."

Eversource is seeking a 13 percent increase, while National Grid is asking for a 3.8 percent rate hike.

Natural Gas Dependence and Limited Pipelines

Over 60 percent of New England's electricity comes from natural gas-fired plants. Massachusetts imports natural gas through a limited pipeline infrastructure, which drives up costs, especially during winter's peak demand.

Governor Healey’s Response to Rising Energy Prices

While Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey told Boston 25 News that the rate hikes are "outrageous," struggling consumers may recall just three years ago, when Attorney General Maura Healey boasted, "Remember, I stopped two gas pipelines from coming into this state."

Yeah, we remember.