Upscale Canadian Eatery Picks Massachusetts for First U.S. Location

Although relations between the United States and Canada may be a bit icy right now, the hard feelings may thaw quickly when Canada's famed Cactus Club Cafe chain opens its newest location, the first in the United States, in Boston's Back Bay.

Founded in 1988 in North Vancouver, British Columbia by a pair of waiters, the Cactus Club Cafe has 33 locations throughout Canada. The chain describes itself as "elevated everyday dining," featuring "craveable dishes," "vibrant spaces" and warm hospitality."

The Cactus Club Cafe's website says, "Our vibe is upbeat and stylish – fueled by energetic music, magnetic people, and spaces that feel as good as they look."

Cactus Club Cafe will open at 500 Boylston Street, Boston "soon," according to its website. The chain promises to bring "the best in modern dining to the heart of the city in a space designed for connection and just the right amount of edge."

In addition to an extensive drinks menu, the Cactus Club Cafe offers sushi, bowls, salads, tacos, handhelds and a selection of 100 percent Canadian Certified Angus Beef steaks and lobster.

MassLive.com reported, "The Boston restaurant will have space for more than 325 people across main and private dining areas in addition to a lounge." There will also be a patio for outside dining.

I don't care if Canada becomes the 51st state or not. Save me one of those 45-day-aged ribeye steaks with brandy peppercorn sauce, point me to the South Coast Rail station, and I will be a happy camper.

No word on an opening date just yet, but the Cactus Club Cafe is looking to fill a lot of positions. Find an application at CactusClubCafe.com.