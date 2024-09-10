Matt Rife Wants to Buy Rhode Island’s Haunted Conjuring House

HARRISVILLE, RHODE ISLAND (WBSM) — Comedy star Matt Rife has only been a Rhode Island resident for a hot minute, and he’s already looking to acquire one of the Ocean State’s most notorious attractions.

Rife recently purchased a piece of property with two four-bedroom houses and 80 acres of land in Rhode Island, which he said was “about 20 minutes” from the infamous Conjuring House, the farmhouse made famous by the horror film The Conjuring. The house is located in Harrisville, a village in Burrillville, Rhode Island.

Rife is an unabashed fan of all things ghostly, and now it appears he has his sights set on the Conjuring House itself.

Rife’s buddy and partner in paranormal investigations Elton Castee put out a tweet on September 1 that got the ghost hunting world buzzing.

“Hey @ConjuringHouse, myself & @mattrife are ready & willing to buy it if you’re keen to sell. We’ll pay all the money owed to employees, loss of goods or anything else to take care of them all as well. Any date, we’re ready to make it happen.”

Castee is referring to the issues between current Conjuring House owner Jacqueline Nunez and some of her former employees.

Nunez purchased the house from former owners Cory and Jennifer Heinzen in 2022 for a reported $1.525 million.

Former general manager Brian Dansereau has said he was fired for allegedly stealing from the business, which he denies, because the spirit of John Arnold told Nunez he was taking money from merchandise sales. He has filed a complaint with the state for $9,000 in uncompensated work.

Two other former employees, Satori Hawes and Cody Desbiens, say Nunez owes them for items from their haunted items collection that were lost in a barn fire on the property in December 2023. They claim Nunez had promised to pay them from insurance money; Nunez has denied making any such promise.

Last month, a technical glitch caused an old WPRI story regarding the Conjuring House going up for sale back in 2022 to be reposted as a new article, which led to the false report that the house was up for sale again when that updated story was fed out to the Nexstar Media Wire and picked up by television station sites across the country.

READ MORE: Rhode Island's Conjuring House Not For Sale, Despite Recent Article

A Look Inside Harrisville, Rhode Island's Haunted 'Conjuring House' The Conjuring House, located in Harrisville, Rhode Island, is one of America's most notoriously haunted homes and was the inspiration for the smash hit 2013 film The Conjuring. Take a peek inside. Gallery Credit: Tim Weisberg/Townsquare Media