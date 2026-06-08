Who needs a house? There is one available on Nantucket, and it's yours for the asking, but you have to haul it away.

Why This Nantucket House Is Being Given Away

Fox Business reported, "A million-dollar Nantucket home is being offered for free, but the new owner must be prepared to move it off the property within 180 days."

"A classic shingled house on Massachusetts' Billionaire Isle is up for grabs, and instead of costing millions, the house is being given away free," according to Realtor.com.

The house is at 140 Surfside Road on the southern side of the island, not far from the airport. "It's far enough away from the shore that erosion isn't an issue," Realtor.com said.

$3M Nantucket Home Is Yours For Free If You Can Haul It Away Getty Images loading...

What Comes With the Free Nantucket Home

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom colonial features1,736 square feet of living space sitting on over an acre of land. However, you only get the house, not the land.

"This is part of a longstanding island tradition of offering up homes for free rather than demolishing them and tossing them into the island's one landfill," Realtor.com wrote.

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How Much Would It Cost to Move the House?

"Whoever claims it then has 180 days to move the house and must be prepared to cover the cost of moving it, which can range anywhere from roughly $150,000 to $500,000," Fox Business reported.

Nantucket Conservation Rules and Housing Challenges

Finding a place to put the house could be a challenge should you decide to claim it.

"Nantucket's strict conservation laws are among the most defining aspects of its real estate market," according to Great Point Properties, "With over 55.8 percent of the island's land protected from development, available land for new housing remains scarce."

Maybe I could have it towed to Dartmouth?

Where to Eat When in Nantucket Exploring the island for the first time? Or just looking for a new spot to grab a bite. Either way there are so many amazing restaurant all over Nantucket. Check out a few with rave Google reviews sure to serve something your taste buds are craving. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall