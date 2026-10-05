Back when the internet wasn't king, folks went to department stores to shop for what they needed. There were department stores everywhere: some local, some regional, and some were national chains. We had them all in Massachusetts.

Early department stores sold everything from socks and shoes to furniture and everything in between.

I have limited time and space, so therefore, I may miss one or two of your favorites, but here is a look back at some of the stores I remember best. Since I grew up in New Bedford, many of my early shopping memories began there.

Getty Images Massachusetts Department Stores That Are Gone But Not Forgotten

New Bedford's Local Retail Landmarks

If you lived in the New Bedford area, there is a good chance you recall Mars Bargainland. Mars, with its squeaky wooden floorboards, was one of my mother's favorites.

Mars, an early version of Walmart, began on Riverside Avenue in New Bedford in the early '60s and grew to 16 stores across eastern New England. The Dartmouth store eventually became Big Value Outlet, which is also now just a memory.

Arlan's Department Store at Deane and Brook Streets in New Bedford was another early favorite. Arlan's moved to Hathaway Road, where Price Rite is today, and opened in Fall River before going national.

Then there was Cove Discount Center on Cove Road in New Bedford, and who can forget K-Mart? What about Building #19?

Getty Images Massachusetts Department Stores That Are Gone But Not Forgotten

Another local favorite was Atlantic Thrift, more commonly known as the Fairhaven Mill, where Market Basket sits today. The store moved to Church Street in the late 60s.

Mammoth Mart, with several locations in the area, including New Bedford, Fairhaven, and South Dartmouth, opened in a plaza off King's Highway.

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Downtown New Bedford Shopping Giants

Star Store dominated downtown New Bedford for years. Christmastime shopping in downtown New Bedford was magical. Sears and Cherry & Webb were also huge draws to downtown. One of my favorites in the bygone era was Saltmarsh's.

Barry Richard/Townsquare Media Massachusetts Department Stores That Are Gone But Not Forgotten

Regional Chains Across Massachusetts

Across Massachusetts, stores such as Bradlees (an anchor at Fall River's Harbour Mall), Jordan Marsh, Filene's, Zayre, Ann & Hope, Macy's (some locations, including Dartmouth, remain), and others too numerous to recall filled plazas, malls, and retail strips.

Then came the internet.

Which department stores do you remember your parents dragging you through as a kid? Do you wish those days could come back again?

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac﻿ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer