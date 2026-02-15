Providence Place is for sale. The mall, like most other brick-and-mortar retail establishments, is struggling in a tough retail environment and now finds itself on a list of "endangered properties." Times are tough for retail, but particularly tough for malls.

Providence Place Added to Endangered Properties List

Providence-based WJAR-10 reported that the Providence Preservation Society (PPS) has released a list of so-called endangered properties. Among them is the Providence Place mall in the city's Downtown/Capital Center District.

Providence Place, a major $460 million downtown revitalization project, opened on August 20, 1999.

From Revitalization Project to Retail Struggle

The mall was placed into receivership in 2024.

"As brick-and-mortar stores continue to collapse under the reign of online shopping, Providence Place has joined the countless malls throughout the country struggling to survive," according to the PPS.

In a brutal assessment of the mall's current situation, the PPS said, "Let's be honest, this carpeted behemoth isn't likely to top anyone's list of architectural treasures in Providence."

The PPS recommended it may be time to "start a conversation about what its next chapter will look like and how we can guide this transition responsibly, sustainably, and in service to the people of Providence."

Preservationists Push for Adaptive Reuse

The Providence Preservation Society advocates for the adaptive reuse of the mall rather than its demolition, arguing that preserving the "sunk" carbon and materials already in the building is an "environmental and financial imperative."

There have been ongoing discussions about potential future uses of the mall, including housing, office space, and retail. A new tenant was recently found for the mall's movie theater complex, and mall representatives have taken action to control young visitors to the mall.

A restructuring of the mall's parking garage was also undertaken to ease traffic congestion during busy times.

Other Endangered Providence Landmarks

Other structures listed on the PPS's list of endangered properties include the so-called Superman Building, the Cranston Street Armory, and the Crook Point Bascule Bridge.

