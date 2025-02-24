While researching a recent article on reports of Bigfoot sightings at Wachusett Mountain in western Massachusetts, I came across something I hadn't heard before. Like the tale of a mountain-climbing Bigfoot, what I learned left me scratching my head and wondering.

In the fall of 1939, Provincetown, Massachusetts, was terrorized by what Provincetown Magazine calls a "beastly banshee" or "ghoulish phantom" that would suddenly emerge from hiding and terrify unsuspecting town residents.

Witnesses say the tall "monster" growled as it appeared out of nowhere.

OnlyinMassachusetts.com says the "Black Flash," as the creature (or man) became known, "was nearly eight feet tall, clothed in all black clothing, and had an unusually gaunt frame."

OIM says there were reports of "physical assaults" on two grown men.

Provincetown Magazine reported a woman described the Black Flash as having "glowing blue eyes, silver ears, and the ability to jump like a gazelle."

Provincetown Was Terrorized By A "Ghoulish Phantom" Getty Images loading...

Reports say the Black Flash haunted Provincetown until it disappeared in December 1945, never to be seen again.

GothicHorrorStories.com reprinted an October 26, 1939 article from The Provincetown Advocate newspaper, which said;

"Here it is only October, and the 'Black Flash' has been prowling, scaring kids so that they won't go out nights and won't go to bed, grabbing women, jumping over ten-foot hedges with no trouble at all. 'Chair springs on his feet' is the explanation."

Ptownie.com says some suspect the Black Flash was nothing more than a "schoolboy prank," the reincarnation of a similar fiend that prowled London a century before.

