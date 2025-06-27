Iran, Ukraine, ICE raids, windmill blades falling into the ocean; as if there is not enough to be worried about these days, there is a growing concern in some circles that Rhode Island's proposed "Taylor Swift Tax" could lead to a big "For Sale" sign being planted in front of the singer's luxurious $17 million summer shack in the Watch Hill section of Westerly.

Tay Tay purchased the jaw-dropping spread in 2013, and reportedly spends the Fourth of July and other special occasions lounging by her pool.

U.S. Real Estate reporter Marianne Garvey wrote for the Daily Mail that the "controversial" tax will target the "million-dollar second homes" of people who don't use their homes full time. Garvey stated Swift would face "her own six-figure tax" on her Watch Hill estate.

Watch Hill realtor Larry Burns told the publication, "There will be a backlash."

Get our free mobile app

Garvey reported that "Burns warns that neighboring states like Massachusetts, Maine, or Connecticut could become more attractive to buyers, and Rhode Island will take a massive hit."

Could Rhode Island make a Masshole out of Taylor Swift?

Rhode Island's Taylor Swift Tax Could Bring Her To Massachusetts Getty Images loading...

Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy, noted "Swiftie" and owner of several luxury homes, including one on Nantucket in Massachusetts, told Stuart Varney on Fox Business he hopes Massachusetts doesn't get any ideas from Rhode Island.

The New York Post says of Portnoy, "His waterfront Nantucket estate was purchased for $42 million in 2023 – a record-breaking sale for both the island and the state."

Realtor.com says, "Rhode Island's 'Taylor Swift Tax' could cost her (and her neighbors) over $ 100K."

"If Rhode Island lawmakers get their way, pop icon Taylor Swift could soon be paying an extra $136,000 a year in property taxes on her Watch Hill mansion," according to the report.

Should Taylor Swift decide to vacate the Westerly digs for Massachusetts, there is an open apartment on my floor here in Dartmouth she might enjoy. Just trying to be helpful.

All The Famous Faces That Have Been to Taylor Swift's Rhode Island Home Taylor Swift bought her huge Westerly, Rhode Island mansion back in 2013. Since then she has hosted star-studded Fourth of July parties , let her famous friends use the place as a romantic getaway and of course brought many celebrity boyfriends to town. Here are all the celebrities we know have made an appearance at Holiday House over the years. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall