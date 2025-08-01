I haven't been to Six Flags New England or Six Flags anywhere else, for that matter, in years. Once the kids grew up and charted their own paths, the annual trek to Six Flags in Agawam, Massachusetts fell by the wayside.

Too bad, as I am a rides guy, though I'm not sure my aging bod would appreciate Batman: The Dark Knight, Flashback or Superman quite the way it used to. The Tea Cups are probably more my speed these days.

A lot has changed about Six Flags New England since our summertime pilgrimages down the Mass Pike of years ago. New rides have been added. Mr. Six is gone. Rules about parking, cash and ticketing have been updated.

READ MORE: Six Flags New England Delays Quantum Accelerator Coaster

New Six Flags New England Pass With Unlimited Park Access Barry Richard/Townsquare Media loading...

For a while, park attendance was an issue. There was even talk that the park could close. It didn't close, but the franchise merged with Cedar Fair last year.

Springfield-based WWLP-TV reported that to celebrate the anniversary of the merger, "The 2026 season pass will have unlimited access to over 40 Six Flags Entertainment Corporation parks for the remainder of 2025 and all of 2026."

Get our free mobile app

What Is the MVP Pass and What’s Included?

"All of the 2026 Six Flags New England Gold and Prestige Passes purchased or renewed from July 29 through September 1 will include this exclusive benefit as part of the MVP (Most Valuable Pass) Sale," according to WWLP.

The official Six Flags website provides detailed information about the anniversary promotion.

Which Six Flags Events Are Part of the 2026 Deal?

The MVP Pass includes the annual Fright Fest and Haunt, as well as winter celebrations such as Holiday in the Park and Winterfest (at select locations).

A First Look at Six Flags New England's Quantum Accelerator Coaster Six Flags New England is unleashing the Quantum Accelerator, New England's first "dual-launch straddle coaster." Check it out for yourself and see birds-eye and point-of-view videos here. Gallery Credit: Tim Weisberg

LOOK: 13 North American amusement parks growing the most in popularity Stacker used Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM data to list the 13 North American theme parks with the most visitor growth from 2021 to 2022. Gallery Credit: Stacker