Vogue Says to ‘Skip Nantucket’ and Go to Maine Instead

I have a confession to make: I have never been to Nantucket. How is that even possible? I grew up in New Bedford, 54.9 miles as the crow flies from Nantucket, and I still have not found my way there.

Seastreak, the high-speed passenger ferry from New Bedford, could get me to Nantucket in a jiffy. The island is accessible by both air transportation and a drive-on ferry from the Cape.

I've been to Martha's Vineyard and Cuttyhunk. So why have I never been to Nantucket? Perhaps it's time to make plans to go there.

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But wait, Vogue.com tells me I should "Skip Nantucket and head to Northeast Harbor, a charming town on Maine's Mount Desert Island" instead.

The Insider's Guide to Nantucket might disagree.

Believe it or not, I have been to Mount Desert Island. It's fabulous.

Vogue Says, 'Skip Nantucket' And Go To Maine Instead Barry Richard/Townsquare Media loading...

My wife and I recently spent a week in Bar Harbor, Maine, one of four towns on Mount Desert Island. Mount Desert, Southwest Harbor, and Tremont are the other three. Northeast Harbor is a village in Mount Desert.

According to Vogue, "While other East Coast summer destinations like Nantucket and the Hamptons can fall victim to seasonal overcrowding, Mount Desert Island remains an idyllic and unbothered getaway even in August, with only the main hub of Bar Harbor – known as the gateway to Acadia National Park – receiving notable foot traffic."

There is a small airport at Bar Harbor; otherwise, you'll need to drive.

Driving to Bar Harbor takes about five and a half to six hours from the New Bedford area, depending on traffic, but most of it is easy driving.

I've never been to Nantucket, so it would be unfair for me to try to compare the two, but having spent time on Mount Desert Island, I can vouch for it as one of my favorite destinations in New England.

Where to Eat When in Nantucket Exploring the island for the first time? Or just looking for a new spot to grab a bite. Either way there are so many amazing restaurant all over Nantucket. Check out a few with rave Google reviews sure to serve something your taste buds are craving. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall

Nantucket Mansion Sells to Barstool Media Founder In a record-breaking sale, this Nantucket estate sold to Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports. Gallery Credit: Jackson Scott