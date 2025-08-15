Farewell Vel’s: 60 Years of Memories as Wareham Icon Closes This Sunday
WEST WAREHAM (WBSM) — After more than 60 years in operation, Vel’s Family Restaurant and Lounge will have its last day this coming Sunday, before it is reborn under its new name a short time later.
The Bump brothers – Carl, Steve and Brian – decided to retire and put the restaurant up for sale back in February for $1.3 million, and in June, it sold to Robert Harriman, Jr., the owner of Cornerstones Pizza and Pub in Carver.
Carl’s wife Judy told WBSM that this Sunday, August 17, will be the final day of operations for Vel’s, which first opened in 1964.
“We want to thank our awesome staff for years of great service and dedication,” Judy Bump told WBSM. “To our wonderful customers, thank you for all the kindness and support throughout all these years. We hope that you will stop in to say goodbye. You will be truly missed.”
Why the Bumps Decided to Sell
After decades of feeding hungry families from Wareham and beyond, the Bumps had decided the time was right to retire.
“In short, our restaurant is for sale because my husband and I, as well as my brothers-in-law, need to retire soon,” she told WBSM back in February. “Being in our seventies, things get a little harder every day.”
What’s Next: The Transition to C-Stones Tavern
Bump said Monday that she believes Harriman plans to keep the restaurant closed on August 18 and 19, and possibly on the 20th as well, to “redo a few things.” It was previously reported that Harriman plans to reopen Vel’s under its new name, C-Stones Tavern, a nod to his other business, Cornerstones.
What Customers Can Expect from C-Stones Tavern
"We're going to keep a lot of the same recipes, the old favorites and then I'm going to bring a twist," Harriman, a Hanover resident, told Wareham Week back in June. "Like the other restaurant that I own."
WBSM contacted Cornerstones to find out more about when C-Stones Tavern will officially open, but Harriman was not available. We will update this story if more information becomes available.
