The California-based Waymo LLC, formerly known as the Google Self-Driving Car Project, is on the verge of launching autonomous driving technology – driverless cars – in Boston.

Try to imagine telling the car where you want to go, then climbing into the backseat and the vehicle takes it from there.

From Paper Maps to Self-Driving Cars

Finding your way from here to there used to be a challenge, as many drivers relied on fold-up paper road maps from the gas station to get around, while the more experienced traveler might have had a road atlas filled with maps.

Massachusetts Lawmakers Consider Self-Driving Robotaxis For Boston Getty Images loading...

Global Positioning System (GPS) technology uses satellites and made the gas station roadmap obsolete. Now I tell Siri where I need to be, and in just a jiffy, she gives me detailed directions.

With today's autonomous driving technology, you don't even need Siri's help.

Massachusetts Must Approve New Regulations

State House News Service (SHNS) reported, "Massachusetts must adopt regulations to get driverless vehicles on the road, like dozens of other states already have."

"The regulations are necessary for Waymo, a major self-driving robotaxi company, to bring its cars to Boston, which the company announced plans to do on Thursday," according to SHNS.

Waymo says it will use "trained specialists" to operate a Boston fleet of robotaxis until lawmakers approve the pending legislation.

CBS News Boston reported, "Uber and Lyft drivers who are worried about losing work have protested against allowing driverless cars in the state."

There are many opinions about the safety of driverless cars at this point.

What Safety Officials Say About Driverless Cars

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says, "the continuing evolution of automotive technology aims to deliver even greater safety benefits than earlier technologies. One day, automated driving systems, which some refer to as automated driving vehicles, may be able to handle the whole task of driving when we don't want to or can't do it ourselves."

NHTSA says automated driving systems "may offer transformative safety opportunities at their maturity." At this time, NHTSA believes "the highest level of driving automation available to consumers requires the full engagement and undivided attention of drivers."

Would You Ride in a Driverless Vehicle?

Have you ridden in a driverless vehicle? Would you?

