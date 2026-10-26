You Can See Everything is probably one of the most buzzworthy films in a long time, but did you know that one of the subjects of the hit documentary has a connection to Massachusetts?

What Is 'You Can See Everything' About?

The film is about disgraced former businesswoman Elizabeth Holmes, the President and CEO of Theranos. If you never saw the original documentary The Inventor, listened to the podcast The Dropout or watched the Hulu series of the same name, or even heard of Holmes or Theranos before, don’t worry, you don’t need to know anything going into the film.

Basically, all you need to know is she dropped out of Stanford at 19, started a company to create a medical device that could run hundreds of tests off one little drop of blood, raised hundreds of millions, never had a working prototype, was convicted of defrauding investors, and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Lisa Lake, Getty Images Lisa Lake, Getty Images

The documentary follows her and her family in the days leading up to her reporting to prison, and the events that transpire in the years after.

There’s a reason why there is buzz about You Can See Everything possibly becoming the first documentary in history to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. It’s a wild ride through the twisted view of co-director and on-screen agitator Nathan Fielder, but to say anything more would delve into spoiler territory.

Courtesy of A24 Courtesy of A24

It’s not Holmes who has the Massachusetts connection; she was born and raised in Texas, before moving out to California to attend Stanford and then start her company.

Nor is it Fielder, the Canadian-born comedian known for making things awkward to the point of laughing while also cringing.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images

The Massachusetts Connection: Who Is Billy Evans?

The Bay State connection is actually Billy Evans, Holmes’ boyfriend and father of her two children, who plays a major role in the documentary. His family owns Evans Hotels, which operates three high-end hotels in Southern California.

After graduating from the Francis Parker School in San Diego, Evans attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, graduating in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He also played on the MIT men’s volleyball team.

Philip Pacheco, Getty Images Philip Pacheco, Getty Images

Life After MIT and the Attempted Med-Tech Return

Evans, too, tried to break into the world of medical tech, although without any real success. However, he started a company called Haemanthus in recent years, attempting to create a machine that can test blood and other bodily fluids for disease similar to what Holmes had promised with Theranos, albeit with a different methodology.

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