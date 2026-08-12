The 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Names Are Here: Did Yours Make the List?
The names are in for the 2026 Atlantic tropical storms. How many names have been chosen and did yours make the list? Read on to see if you made the cut.
Who Decides the Atlantic Tropical Storm Names?
This year's list features 21 names and alternates between traditional male and female names; for example, Arthur, Bertha and so on.
The World Meteorological Organization notes that the names on their list must be "instantly recognizable" and "English, French and Spanish names are used in balance on the list in order to reflect the geographical coverage of Atlantic and Caribbean storms."
READ MORE: How New Bedford Is Prepping For the Next Big Hurricane
So who decides which names are used? Well, there's a committee for that. Truly, an international committee from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) selects the names given for each tropical storm.
The naming system originated by the National Hurricane Center back in the 1950s and is now maintained by the WMO.
How the Six-Year Hurricane Name Recycling System Works
According to the National Hurricane Center, the list of names is "recycled" every six years. Therefore, the 2026 Atlantic storm names will be used again in the year 2032. However, there are some names that you'll never see again. Many have been retired due to the mass destruction they caused.
READ MORE: The 8 Retired Hurricane Names That Devastated New England
Why Devastating Hurricane Names Get Retired Forever
Hurricanes Bob, Katrina and Sandy are just a few that caught my eye. Even as I type those names, my mind is filled with memories and images of the devastation those storms caused. It's that very reason why the WMO has retired such names.
2026 Atlantic Hurricane Names: Complete List From NOAA
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