This Saturday night, the first scripted drama of the Karen Read trial will debut on Lifetime.

Accused: The Karen Read Story premieres Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 8 p.m. on the cable network and is described by Lifetime as "an unrelenting pursuit of justice in order to clear Karen's name as the trials fracture the tight-knit Massachusetts town of Canton."

I got to view an early screener this week, and though I can't share any of the film clips, I can give you my takeaway after watching the film. First, check out the trailer if you haven't seen it already:

How Accurate Are the Locations in the Film?

First and foremost, don't watch looking for local landmarks. This movie was clearly not filmed at any Massachusetts locations. The Canton home where John O'Keefe's body was found, the Waterfall Bar & Grille, and even the courthouse where the trial took place, while all appearing similar to the real-life locations, were definitely not the real thing.

Performances and Accents: A Mixed Bag

The Boston accents were incredibly inconsistent. Some actors had them, others did not. Most notably, Katie Cassidy, playing Read, did not have any accent that I could hear at all.

Cassidy did capture Karen Read's facial expressions really well, however. Her almost-always pursed lips and slight smirk were spot on from court footage many people watched throughout the two trials.

Does the Movie Take a Side?

Accused, much like the actual trials, leaves viewers not entirely sure what to think.

The movie does a very good job of painting the entire picture. While the film starts with Karen and John kissing, cuddling and appearing to have a nice night out with friends, it also delves into the couple's fights and insecurities.

In some scenes, Read is the loving girlfriend who cared for O'Keefe, while in others she comes across jealous, angry, and obsessive at times.

I liked that Lifetime didn't try to lead its audience into any one conclusion, though it also didn't sway anyone from their current opinion on Read's guilt or innocence.

How Lifetime Frames Karen Read’s Story

According to Lifetime, "Karen’s story is one of resilience, integrity, and the growing movement of supporters rallying behind her." Viewers see how the case garnered national attention and the role that attention played in the trial.

Having not watched a Lifetime movie in a long time, I thought this dramatization was well acted and largetly unbiased.

My biggest complaint would be the horrible wig chosen for the actress playing Judge Beverly Cannone.

