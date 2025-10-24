An Acushnet mother is sharing her incredible birth story to give hope to other families facing high-risk pregnancies.

Miraculous!

Erica Sousa welcomed her son Rueben last week at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford under circumstances her doctors called "almost unheard of." During her scheduled C-section, her medical team discovered not one but two true knots in Rueben’s umbilical cord. One true knot is a rare, and potentially life-threatening complication. The chances of two true knots is incredibly small.

“I was already considered high-risk because of preeclampsia in my first pregnancy,” Erica explained. “So they were monitoring me closely with extra ultrasounds. But even then, they never saw the knots. When my doctor delivered Rueben, everyone in the room was shocked.”

What Is a True Knot in the Umbilical Cord?

True knots form when babies move actively in the womb, sometimes looping themselves through the cord. If tightened, they can cut off blood flow and nutrients, threatening the baby’s growth and survival. Erica’s doctor told her it was the first time she had ever seen a double knot.

Michael Rock/Townsquare Media Michael Rock/Townsquare Media loading...

Baby Rueben's Happy and Healthy Arrival

Despite the risks, Rueben arrived healthy, weighing eight pounds, six ounces at 37 weeks. “He’s truly a miracle baby,” Erica said. “The outcome could have been very different, but we were lucky. I wanted to share my story so other moms know that sometimes things can turn out okay.”

Now home with her husband Nuno and their daughter Remi, Erica said Baby Rueben is thriving, already winning hearts with his sweet temperament. “He’s happy, healthy, and we’re so grateful,” she said.

For Erica, telling her story is a way to spread hope.

“There’s so much negativity in the world," she said. "This was a positive miracle, and I want people to know it.”

50 Most Popular Baby Names So Far in 2025 BabyCenter.com, a website that provides resources for pregnancy and parenting, recently released its list of the top baby names of the year. This list represents the most registered baby names among parents who have signed up on the site. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll