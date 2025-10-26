I'm sure you've heard the phrase "six seevvvveennnn" over and over amongst kids these days and now it's being used in a more educational light.

A sign outside Acushnet Elementary and Middle School on Middle Road is turning heads – and getting laughs – from both kids and parents.

The message on the school’s electronic board reads: “How many nights per week should you be reading? 6-7.”

It’s a playful nod to the viral “6-7” trend that’s been spreading among students – a meme that started with NBA star LaMelo Ball’s height of six-foot-seven from Skrilla's "Doot Doot" rap song.

The phrase has become a running joke among kids, often shouted in hallways or worked into social posts, so seeing it on a school sign instantly hit home.

When asked about it, Superintendent Dr. Paula Bailey couldn’t help but laugh.

“Still not really sure what it means,” she said. "But the kids love it and that’s the most important thing! A parent saw the idea somewhere else and shared it with me, so I decided it would be funny to put up on our sign.”

Behind the humor, though, was a thoughtful message.

A Creative Way to Promote Reading

“We are always trying to promote reading,” Dr. Bailey said. “It was definitely an opportunity to promote literacy while using the trendy phrase, and our students loved it.”

She said that embracing creativity and connection is part of what makes education thrive.

“As superintendent of Acushnet Public Schools, I’ve always believed education thrives when we embrace connection, creativity, and a sense of fun. I’m glad that the sign sparked plenty of laughter and conversation across our community," she said. "While it may have been a lighthearted nod to the latest trend, it also reflects something I take seriously: staying engaged in the world we live in and highlighting the importance of literacy.”

Dr. Bailey added that staying current is essential, even in education.

Staying Current in the Classroom

“It’s important to me to stay current and continue to connect with students, staff, and families, even if it means using humor,” she said. “Education doesn’t exist in a vacuum. It’s dynamic and ever-changing, much like the memes and phrases that make their way across social media. I’m glad we could make people smile or spark a conversation that shows even superintendents have a sense of humor – and I definitely consider that a win for community spirit.”

What started as a funny phrase has turned into something more: a reminder that learning can be engaging, relevant and even a little fun.

