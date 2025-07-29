22 Alpacas Need Homes: MSPCA’s Unusual Adoption Push
When people talk about adopting a pet, most are thinking about a cat or a dog. Sure a few guinea pigs and parrots get adopted as well, but what about the bigger animals that sometimes need new homes too?
Most of us aren't heading to the animal shelter to find our new pet horse or goat, but in some cases those are exactly the animals that need new homes the most.
In recent years local farms have been forced to close due to rising costs in food and care, leading the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) with a wide array of animals to be adopted. That array currently includes an entire herd of alpacas they are hoping to house.
Every time I've visited alpaca farm (and yes, there have been many), I've wished that I could adopt one. Honestly I dream of owning an entire alpaca farm where my furry friends let me snuggle with them in their amazing alpaca fur, but that's a different story entirely.
READ MORE: Watch Nancy Hall Make Alpaca Dream Come True
This is the story of 22 alpacas that need a new home and the dream of the MSPCA in Methuen of keeping some of them altogether if they can.
Adoptable Alpacas in Massachusetts
On Monday, the shelter issued the call out for adopters after being inundated with alpacas of both sexes. They were soon overwhelmed with interested owners as well.
READ MORE: More Wet Nose Wednesday Pets Up For Adoption
The shelter had 6 males and 16 females surrendered to them and though they thought it would be hard to get them all new homes, the community really stepped up.
Why Alpacas Should Be Adopted in Pairs
Hopefully some of these beautiful camel cousins will be able to stay together, especially since alpacas are social animals that need at least one other alpaca with them to thrive.
Sadly for me, my hometown requires you to have a certain amount of land along with certain permits to house alpacas and I don't have either. However, these alpacas are sure to be going to great new homes soon.
Meet the Animals at Pine Meadow Alpacas in Mattapoisett
Gallery Credit: Kari Jakobsen
Meet the Animals of Dartmouth's Don't Forget Us, Pet Us Sanctuary
Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall
PumpkinTown Farm In Wareham Is All About The Bees
Gallery Credit: Jackson