One of my New Year’s resolutions is to report good news at least once a week on Fun 107. If we are blessed with more than one good news story in a particular week, even better. I would be thrilled to report two or three or more.

The feature will be called Here’s the Good Part, and it will offer a platform to share those warm and fuzzy stories that often get lost in the daily news cycle.

A Tough, Snowy Week on the SouthCoast

Warm and fuzzy are two things that have been difficult to come by this week on the SouthCoast. With Mother Nature dropping a foot or more of snow across our region, normal operations were brought to a halt. The major, weekend snowstorm closed schools and even some businesses for two days straight as the SouthCoast turned its attention to digging out.

Small Businesses Feel the Impact

Closing down can be especially tough on small businesses, particularly those that are still finding their footing. While Alianca Restaurant owner Susie Amaral is no rookie when it comes to running a small business, she is still brand new to the Fall River scene. Alianca Platter House is working to establish itself as a top flight lunch option in the city, and being open while new habits are forming is critical to the life of a business.

Here’s the Good Part

That is why Susie was so taken aback when she noticed a front end loader tackling the snowbanks directly in front of her store entrance. Like an angel in heavy equipment form, the unknown operator cleared away the snow that was preventing her from opening on Monday. Just like that, her snow problem was solved.

A Mystery Worth Thanking

There was only one issue. Susie wanted to thank the driver with a nice lunch from Alianca Platter House, or at the very least a hot bowl of Portuguese soup. Unfortunately, he was gone just as quickly as he appeared.

Now Susie is putting the word out. If you were the person who cleared the snow on Bedford Street in front of Alianca Platter House, she would love the chance to thank you with lunch or even a platter to take home.

My advice is to take her up on her offer. You won't be sorry!

