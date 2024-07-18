Amazing News For Parents, ‘Babies R Us’ Is Returning

It's been six years since Toys "R" Us and 'Babies "R" Us locations closed their doors after the company filed for bankruptcy. Now, parents can shop the beloved baby store once again.

Much like when Toys "R" Us began its comeback four years ago, Babies "R" Us is beginning one now.

Both Massachusetts and Rhode Island will have locations for shopping.

Back in 2018, people were shocked to learn that both brands were going out of business. Since then, Toys "R" Us has partnered with Macy's stores nationwide to reopen mini shops inside Macy's across the country.

Babies "R" Us is staging the same comeback.

The company announced that the baby brand would open baby-sized stores within 200 Kohl's locations across the United States through the remainder of 2024.

The first mini Babies "R" Us are set to open in August, with more rolled out every month until the end of the year.

Massachusetts will see 13 new Babies "R" Us stores open inside Kohl's, including the Kohl's on Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth and Commerce Way in Seekonk.

In Rhode Island, there will be two new Babies "R" Us spots to shop, one on Putnam Pike in Smithfield and one on Bald Hill Road in Warwick.

All of the new shops will feature a selection of baby gear, furniture and accessories, along with the baby items already being sold in Kohl's stores. Parents can even start to make those classic Babies "R" Us registries as well, with additional items offered online.

There's no word on which locations will open first, but we can't wait to see Babies "R" Us back on the SouthCoast again.

