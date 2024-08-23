Auditions For Adam Sandler’s New ‘Happy Gilmore’ Movie

The thing people really like about Adam Sandler is that he seems like he's one of us.

While Sandler didn't grow up on the SouthCoast, or even Massachusetts for that matter, the Manchester, New Hampshire, native is a New Englander through and through.

He made his connection to Massachusetts clear early in his career with a totally not-safe-for-work sketch called "Tollbooth Willie." The sketch is 3 minutes and 48 seconds of people harassing a Mass Pike tollbooth worker in Worcester. There's plenty of colorful language to go around.

Also, who could forget Sandler rocking his Bruins home and away game jerseys in Happy Gilmore?

But it was a movie shoot that forever cemented Sandler's ties to the SouthCoast. For Grown Ups, Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade and Kevin James all appeared at the iconic Water Wizz water park and put Wareham on the map.

Now, after years of rumors and speculation, Sandler is finally returning to one of the most popular characters of his career, Happy Gilmore. Sandler has announced a sequel to the golf-themed movie is already underway.

When word came down this spring that the movie was becoming a reality, we immediately wondered if there would be scenes filmed in Massachusetts. So far, there has been no word on any filming taking place in Massachusetts. However, if you're willing to take a little day trip, you just may be able to appear in Happy Gilmore 2.

A casting call is happening Tuesday, August 20, at the Hyatt Regency in Morristown, New Jersey.

Technically, the movie is looking for people native to New Jersey, but let's be honest, the casting directors probably won't be able to distinguish a Fall River accent from a Jersey accent. If you're interested, get down there and shoot your shot.

Find more information here.

