If you're a Barbie girl and you wish you could live in a Barbie world, a new pop-up in Boston can give you a taste of just that.

Bucket Listers, the same company that brought the Survivor and Family Guy-themed bars to Boston, is back at it.

This time, Bucket Listers is partnering with Mattel to bring a pop-up Malibu Barbie Café to the city. On Friday, April 17, 101 S Market Street in Boston will open its doors for some Mattel mania.

Malibu Barbie Café Pops Up in Boston

“Barbie has proven to be one of history’s ultimate icons and it means so much for us to bring experiences like this to life for our community. We cannot wait for the city to see what we have in store," Bucket Listers President of Experiences Derek Berry said.

Bucket Listers Teams Up With Mattel

“We are delighted to announce the opening of Malibu Barbie Café in Boston, bringing a truly unique experience that celebrates the Barbie brand and all she represents to the city,” V.P. of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel Julie Freeland said.

“At Mattel we are always looking for exciting, new ways to bring the Barbie experience to life. From the décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style," Freeland said.

What to Expect at the Malibu Barbie Café

In addition to the Barbie-pink decor and West Coast vibes, guests of the Malibu Barbie Café can experience unique things only available at the pop-up.

Custom menu created by Master Chef finalist and Chopped Champion Chef Becky Brown

Exclusive merchandise available only to pop-up guests

Interactive activities

How to Get Tickets

Tickets are $25 each, which includes food and merchandise credit. They will be available exclusively through Bucket Listers.

