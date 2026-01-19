Boston is a funny town. We are so proud when one of our own makes it big in sports or show business. However, when a Massachusetts native hits it big, we want to make sure they never cut their ties or move on from our little neck of the woods.

Three of our favorite Hollywood stars are among the best at maintaining their Boston roots. Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Jimmy Fallon love Boston and never forget where they came from.

To show off their Massachusetts background, they did something recently on The Tonight Show that few, if any, natives of the Commonwealth have ever done. This is uncharted territory. Fallon, Affleck and Damon did a bit called "Three Guys From Boston Say Every Town and City in Massachusetts."

If you are from Massachusetts, you know the challenging part of this bit would be pronouncing the names of the towns, especially places that draw names from Native American history.

Even people who were born and raised in Massachusetts get confused about how to pronounce some of the smaller towns, especially if they are in a remote part of the state.

Everyone Waited For Them to Say Their Hometown

The interesting part of this bit is that everyone was watching to see how the trio handled the name of their hometown. That is why I was so upset when Ben Affleck mispronounced both of my hometowns.

The Tewksbury Pronunciation Debate

I grew up in Tewksbury. Admittedly, the pronunciation of this town name can be controversial. Interestingly enough, people who live in Tewksbury pronounce the name one way, while people outside of town say it differently. A true Tewksbury townie pronounces it as "Tooks Berry." The rest of the world pronounces it closer to how it looks on paper, with a "w" sound.

FAQ: How to Pronounce "Mattapoisett"

The more flagrant fumble was when Affleck inexplicably mispronounced Mattapoisett by adding a random n. Instead of saying "Matta-poy-sit," Affleck said "Matta-pon-sit." Local Mattapoisett residents took notice.

To be fair, I probably should not shame Affleck for messing up town names since I have never tried to do it myself. There is no way I could do this bit without mispronouncing some little town in a faraway corner of the state. I just wish Mattapoisett was not that town for Ben.

