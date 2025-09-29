Air is one of those things you almost never think about, until it starts to feel harder to breathe.

For those with allergies or asthma, getting a breath of fresh air is extremely important, which means so is the air quality where they live.

A new study from HouseFresh.com recently crunched the numbers from IQAir to figure out which cities had the best air quality in America, and a tiny SouthCoast town ranked pretty high.

As someone who feels the effects of seasonal allergies every year, especially the fall allergy season, finding fresh air always seems like a must when the weather starts to turn.

But with manmade pollutants, wildfires hazing up the skies and humidity often on the rise, the air isn't always as clean as we might want it to be.

Massachusetts Air Quality Alert Days 2025

Air quality alerts days rose into the double digits for summer 2025, warning residents of poor or hazardous air throughout the state. With wildfire season still underway, that number could increase again.

HouseFresh.com looked at every city with populations over 10,000 and ranked them from best air quality to worst. Then they created a chart showing which city had the best air quality in each state.

Massachusetts and Rhode Island Cities With Best Air Quality

While overall Waimea, Hawaii had the best air quality in the country, North Kingstown helped Rhode Island ranked #5 overall and Acushnet landed Massachusetts #9.

Yes, of all the cities and towns in Massachusetts, it's Acushnet where residents are breathing a little easier.

Honestly I would have thought a mountainous town in the Berkshires would have the cleanest air in MA, but the numbers don't lie and Acushnet ranked highest overall.

Rhode Island Ranks Among Best In U.S. For Air Quality

Perhaps more impressive was that Rhode Island in its entirety, ranked as the state with the third best air quality behind Hawaii and Alaska.

So it seems that when you step outside this fall in Southern New England, you can feel free to breathe in deeply.

