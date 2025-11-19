T.F. Green Might Be America’s Best Airport, But Logan’s the Place for a Good Time
T.F. Green International Airport might be America’s favorite airport, but when it comes to having a little fun before your flight — you might want to head north.
That’s because a new study from Upgraded Points just crowned Logan the #1 U.S. airport for a “boozey layover.”
Boston’s airport crushed the competition with a 75.1 out of 100 score compiled from three booze based factors — concentration, accessibility and quality.
Rhode Island's T.F. Green Airport Tops America's Favorite Airport List
According to Travel + Leisure’s 2025 World’s Best Awards, Rhode Island’s T.F. Green Airport snagged the title of #1 Domestic Airport in the U.S. this year. Travelers praised it for being easy to get to, easy to park at, and super easy to navigate. While it might be a stress-free travel dream, it isn’t as easy to drink there as another local airport.
READ MORE: T.F. Green's Live Music Program is Taking Off
Green might be winning hearts for its convenience, but Boston’s Logan International Airport is winning over travelers who like their layovers with a little buzz. Researchers looked at the number of venues serving alcohol, average drink prices, and even passenger satisfaction — with Logan coming out on top for grabbing a cocktail before takeoff.
Two New England Airports, Two Very Different Vibes
So, if your travel style leans more “sip and chill” than “zip and go,” Logan’s clearly where the party’s at. Boasting 10.2 bars and restaurants per square mile of airport, there’s clearly no shortage of spots to toast your next adventure.
READ MORE: Breeze Airlines Announces New Flights Out of T.F. Green
Of course, here in Southern New England, we’re lucky — we’ve got both options. T.F. Green for the smooth, no-stress getaway, and Logan for those times when your flight delay suddenly turns into happy hour.
Now that’s what we call first-class fun.
