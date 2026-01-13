It is one of my all-time favorite meals to order when I go out to eat, so when the list of 'Best Chicken Parmesan in Every US State' came across my screen I had to stop and read it.

Of course I scrolled as quickly as I could down to Massachusetts and Rhode Island, but the results I found were surprising.

Not only were both 'best parms' from restaurants I had never heard of before, one was located in a town I had never heard of before.

According to Chowhound.com, there "is good chicken parm all over the country." But when they released their list of the 'best', they promised the location of some top-tier chicken parmesan in every single state.

Sadly, as I finally got to their Massachusetts entry it said the Bay State's best chicken parm was from The Villa in Wayland — a restaurant and town I had never heard of before.

Where Is Wayland, Massachusetts?

Yes, I literally had to Google Wayland, MA to find out where the town could be found. I mean I had heard of and been to Wayland Square in Providence, RI, but I never knew there was a town named Wayland as well.

Of course there is, and it's just a little west of Boston and about 75 minutes away from New Bedford.

So is it worth the drive to get the best chicken parmesan in all of Massachusetts?

What Makes The Villa’s Chicken Parm Stand Out

Chowhound says yes. They say The Villa at 124 E Plain St, serves up a "gigantic chicken parmigiana covered with a mozzarella and cheddar blend." Reviewers rave about the satisfying portion size and the value for all the food you're getting.

Perhaps I should clear a night on the calendar and make the trip to see if their under-the-radar restaurant lives up to the hype.

Of course there's always plenty of delicious food options right here on the SouthCoast as well.

