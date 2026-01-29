When it comes to universally loved foods, French fries are pretty high on the list. Golden-brown, salty, and crunchy, there are a lot of different ways to make a fry — and plenty of restaurants with them on the menu.

Yet, who has the best fries can be hard to determine.

That didn't stop the food lovers at Chowhound however, who took it upon themselves to track down the best French fries in every U.S. state. Relying on reviews, awards and their own taste buds, here's how the foodies at Chowhound ranked their fry favorites.

While locals love the fries at SouthCoast hotspots like Barrett's Alehouse and Tipsy Toboggan, Chowhound was a bit further away when they found their favorite.

Massachusetts’ Top-Ranked French Fries

According to the food site, Saus in Somerville has the Bay State's best fries.

They raved about the hand-cut fries served at Saus that are made with twice-fried Idaho potatoes. Other highlights from Saus include "Create Your Own Poutine" and the 13 different dipping sauces, including curry ketchup and cheddar ale.

Yet, it is likely the best fries out of Rhode Island that most locals have sampled for themselves.

Rhode Island’s Steak Fry Standout

These French fries, described by Chowhound as steak fry perfection "with a creamy filling inside of a crisp exterior", come from a beloved family restaurant that has been around for decades.

Wright's Farm Restaurant has been serving dinners "family style" since 1954 and repeatedly finds itself winning awards for their chicken dinner spreads.

The only downside to Wright's is that family style servings mean you gotta grab these fries as fast as you can before the bowl is empty.

Where to Find Great Fries on the SouthCoast

Need a salty fix a little closer to home? Keep scrolling for some of the SouthCoast's best French fry offerings.

