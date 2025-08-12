For nearly a month the Perseid meteor showers have been lighting up the night sky across the Northern Hemisphere.

An annual favorite among astronomy lovers, the Perseids are one of the strongest showers each year, giving skywatchers as many as 100 long and colorful streaks per hour.

Now after weeks of illuminating the early morning hours, the Perseids are at their peak and Southern New England has a chance to see an amazing show the next few mornings.

Typically when my husband's alarm clock wakes me up around 4AM, I am not exactly thrilled. Yet for the next few mornings, I plan to get right out of bed alongside him for the chance to see the stunning Perseids for myself.

On August 11, 12 & 13, the Perseids hit peak visibility for 2025.

When To See the 2025 Perseids

Though the August full moon on August 9 was expected to make the Perseids harder to see over the weekend, experts agree that Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be the best time for our area to view the showers.

Being such strong meteor showers, the Perseids can be visible to the naked eye as early as 10PM. But for the best show, you should be looking skyward between midnight and 5AM.

Where To Look For Shooting Stars

So where should you be aiming your gaze to catch the Perseids? This meteor shower is in the Northeastern section of our skies.

For astronomy experts, that means looking towards the constellation Perseus which is below Cassiopeia. For the rest of us, this basically means keeping Buzzards Bay behind you as you stare at the sky.

Best Dark Sky Locations on the SouthCoast

Obviously the darker an area you are in, the better viewing you will have. To see more of the meteors, try to find a spot with a minimum amount of light pollution.

On the SouthCoast, that is often farm areas in Westport, Middleborough or Rochester. For more specific dark sky places locally, you can see Go-Astronomy's map here.

What to Expect at Peak Viewing Hours

Plan to get comfortable when watching for Perseids. It can take up to 30 minutes for your eyes to fully adjust to viewing the night sky. Just walking outside for a quick peek won't give you the results you want, so allow yourself to sit, adjust and enjoy.

