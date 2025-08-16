It was the summer of 2024 and the Anthony family, visiting from upstate New York, was enjoying a day at the beach on Block Island.

The swimming, the splashing and the body surfing made for a perfect start to their first trip to the island.

However, when father Nicholas looked down after a busy day at the beach, he realized his wedding band was gone.

A Symbol of Love Lost to the Ocean

Heartbroken by the loss, Nicholas and his family went back to the beach to try and find the missing band.

"We searched and searched and searched and we couldn't find it. I came to the conclusion I probably lost it in the waves," he said.

The devastation hit Nicholas hard. Not only was the wedding band a representation of 15 years of marriage, it was also a symbol of the never-ending love between him and his wife, something he clung to more than ever.

In 2021, Nicholas' wife was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer.

The family had postponed the family trip to Block Island back then, making the 2024 trek a "do-over" of sorts.

Upon speaking with Nicholas about the missing ring, I asked how his wife was currently doing.

"She's doing good," he said. "She still has some issues that we're dealing with, but, as of right now, you know, she's doing very good."

The Heartbreak of Losing the Ring

Unlike the tan line from Nicholas' wedding ring, their love never faded, but you can't help but wonder what happened to the ring.

Who knew Nicholas would get the answer almost a year after losing it?

One In a Million Find

A Newport native (who wished to remain anonymous) was visiting Block Island in July of 2025, appeasing her niece and nephew by plucking large shells from the ocean floor for their amusement.

It was there, in about five feet of water, roughly 15 yards away from where Nicholas and his family were one year prior, that something glimmered in the sand, catching the local beachgoer's attention.

"I moved some rocks around and out of the corner of my eye I saw it," the beachgoer said. "It was a ring and it was heavy."

Social Media Solves the Mystery

She quickly took to Facebook to share the find on the I Love Block Island! page.

Within 30 minutes, Nicholas' sister saw the post, reached out and began a conversation sharing details and photos to see if the ring was a match.

Nicholas then got on the phone with the beachgoer.

"He said exactly what it's engraved with. It says,' This much,'" the beachgoer said.

"I just, I had goosebumps" Nicholas said. "I started to tear up a little bit and I just burst into laughter because I'm like, this is not happening."

Well, it is. The ring is currently en route to be reunited with its owner.

