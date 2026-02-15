The Boston College Eagles are your 2026 Dunkin' Men's Beanpot Champions.

Held each year at TD Garden in Boston, the popular college men's hockey tournament features four Boston-based schools: Northeastern, Boston University, BC and Harvard, all battling it out for the title.

The reward: the Beanpot trophy and bragging rights for the year.

Getty Images

In addition to the hard-hitting action on the ice, there's a friendly competition in the stands as fans scream, cheer and chant throughout the entire game.

Why Beanpot Chants Matter

The chants go back and forth, playfully taunting each other from the student sections in the balcony, as the elite athletes play below.

So what are they saying exactly? In addition to going after players' last names (an easy target, if you ask me), there are always some go-to sayings and creative additions year after year.

READ MORE: Boston Beanpot Hockey Tournament Unlike Anything Else

Here are five Beanpot chants that rang from the balcony of TD Garden this year.

The Most Iconic Beanpot Chants

"Sucks to B U!"

This is a staple at every Beanpot. It may not seem too creative, but the popular saying has been around for decades.

READ MORE: Taunton Woman Finds Romance in 20-Year-Old Beanpot Ticket

"Safety school!"

Yet another go-to chant at every Beanpot, and what I love about this one is that it's said by every school to every school. Yes, that means Harvard students are hearing "safety school" chanted at them. It always makes me chuckle.

"Where's your campus?"

This one is directed towards Boston University. If you're unaware, the BU campus is well, not really there. Scattered throughout the city of Boston, BU doesn't have the same campus feel as the other Beanpot schools.

Getty Images

New Chants Making Their Mark

"Who's your daddy?"

New to the Beanpot (or at least my ears), was the saying "Who's your daddy?" This one rang from the BC student section during the Beanpot final when the Eagles had a 4-1 lead over BU.

"Jesus loves us!"

This one caught the attention of many during the final. You never know what you're going to hear at the Beanpot.

