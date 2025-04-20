Boston Is Home to One of the Best Parks in the U.S.
Taking a leisurely stroll through a park is one of life's simple pleasures.
We're fortunate to have many outdoor areas to enjoy on the SouthCoast.
For those living in larger cities, finding greenery isn't always easy, but when you do, it can be like finding a diamond in the rough.
USA Today Best City Park Finalists
USA Today has taken a closer look at these areas and compiled a list of some of the best in the country stating "city parks provide space to connect with nature and the community, and the best of them offer a variety of activities and attractions for residents and visitors, from playgrounds and community gardens to skate parks and live performances."
Its list is a group of finalists which readers can vote on from now through April 7 at noon.
It can be hard to compete with the likes of a beautiful beach park in Hawaii or the iconic New York attraction that is Central Park, but the other nominees are hoping to give them a run for their money.
Massachusetts Park Among One of the Best City Parks
Located in Boston, Massachusetts, the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway is a 17-acre stretch that winds through Chinatown, the Financial District, the North End and more.
A unique shape, this park mimics the highway that was replaced in the Big Dig.
Now, visitors can enjoy art, fountains, gardens and more along the greenway.
The park, named after the matriarch of the Kennedy family, pays homage to the woman who was born in the North End, was the daughter of a former Boston mayor and mother to President John F. Kennedy and U.S. Senators Robert and Ted Kennedy.
Cast your vote (one per day) until voting ends on April 7 at noon. The ten winnings votes will be announced on Wednesday, April 16.
Popular TV Shows Set in Boston
Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall
America's Top 10 Best National Parks
Gallery Credit: Derek Wolf
LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks
Gallery Credit: Alexander Raeburn