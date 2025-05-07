A towering sweet treat is on the menu just in time for Mother's Day. Boston Beer Company has created a tasty concoction of early morning delights that mom (and those with a sweet tooth) will love.

The Breakfast in Bed frappe is a sweet treat that brings together some of your favorite breakfast items, bursting out of a delicious, smooth and sweet maple syrup-flavored, vanilla ice cream frappe.

"Not everything works out the greatest way the first time, so we do a little playing around and mixing and matching," said Paul Malvone, owner and cofounder of Boston Beer Company.

Selecting the Ingredients

The Breakfast in Bed frappe combines a variety of ingredients.

"We've got donut holes, ok let's use donut holes, let's see if we can find some cinnamon sugar, I threw a piece of bacon in there and the little mini pancakes that I gave my kids when they were younger," Malvone recalled.

The fun-filled frappe then gets a sprinkling of Fruity Pebbles cereal to add a pop of color (and more sweetness).

Creating Must-See Milkshakes for Years

You may have seen some interesting takes on milkshakes, but Boston Beer Company has been creating their Insta-worthy drinks from the beginning.

"We were one of the first to come on seen in the Boston area," Malvone said.

Boston Beer Company has killer burgers and beer, but those are sometimes overlooked once the Breakfast in Bed frappe comes out.

"You see something like that walking through the dining room and you say 'I want that,'" Malvone said. "Some people come in and just want the frappe itself."

The fun frappe can be found on the menu throughout the month of May at all four Boston Beer Company locations: Salem, Somerville, Cambridge and Boston.

