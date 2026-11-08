I’m a big Bill Murray fan, and I’ll never get tired of hearing where he pops up next. One minute he’s surprising a crowd at The Z in New Bedford after a screening of What About Bob?, and the next he’s down the street at The National Club ordering barbacoa tacos and guac. At this point, if you told me Bill Murray was standing in line behind you somewhere on the SouthCoast, I wouldn't be surprised one bit.

So when video of Murray at a Boston College basketball game started making the rounds, I did a double take right along with the fans in the stands. What was Murray doing at a BC game? Then I remembered what Michaela Johnson wrote back in March. Murray’s son, Luke Murray, is the Eagles’ new head coach. Duh, that makes total sense.

Luke spent five seasons as an assistant at UConn, where he helped the Huskies win back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024. His dad showed up to plenty of games there, too. On Tuesday, November 3, Luke won his first regular-season game as BC’s head coach, beating Wagner 76–50 at Conte Forum.

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A Proud Dad in the Stands

Ever since I became a dad, stuff like this gets me a little more than it used to. My little guy is still a long way from coaching a college basketball team, but I already think about what it’ll feel like to watch him do something he’s worked hard for and I want him to be able to look up and know I’m there.

Luke’s a grown man with two national titles on his résumé, and his dad still wants a seat in the building. I love that about Bill, and if my son rolls his eyes someday because he can hear me cheering from across the gym, I’ll know I picked a good seat.

Bill Murray Spotted! See All the Hilarious Places the Cutout Has Visited in New Bedford Check out where the cardboard Bill Murray cutout has been spotted across New Bedford! Explore the photo gallery of his pop-up tour at local spots and The Zeiterion. Gallery Credit: Michaela Johnson

SouthCoast Restaurants Celebrities Have Visited Stars live in and visit the SouthCoast frequently, which means many of them end up at local restaurants. Here are appearances from some favorites. Gallery Credit: Gazelle