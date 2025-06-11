Boston Logan Is Looking for Artists to Play at the Airport

Boston Logan airport is calling for artists to perform live music at the airport this summer.

When you think of an airport, you don't necessarily think live music; maybe just that random person that sat down at the piano to kill time while they wait for their flight to board.

However, this summer the Mass Cultural Council has partnered with Massport for a program called "Live Music at Logan."

Currently they are looking for solo acts to apply, and yes, this is a paid gig.

Think about it, if you are an artist, this is your chance to perform in front of people from all around the world: business travelers, vacationers, people of all different backgrounds. This could be an artist's chance to get noticed.

For those that just want to get more experience standing up and performing in what would be one of the most unique audiences in a peculiar setting, this is perfect.

If you can make it at Boston Logan, you can make it anywhere, isn't that the saying?

I will say, time is running out to get your name in, as they are only accepting applications until Monday, June 16. If you are an artist low on paid gigs this summer, this may be the perfect opportunity to keep you busy and make a little coin.

If I'm not running to catch my flight, I'll gladly stop and enjoy the music.

