Step into paradise and get ready to see Boston like never before.

The Charles River Boat Company has expanded its fleet for the summer season, welcoming you aboard its tropical tiki tour.

"It's a really fun way to get people out on the water, bringing the tropical party bus to the Charles River," said Georgie Head, Senior Marketing & Sales Manager for Charles River Boat Company.

Tiki Boat Experience

"It's definitely different from our other boats," Head said. "It will be a fun way for small groups to get together, have a private event or just come on and enjoy a date night, grab a cocktail and watch the sunset."

Family owned and operated, Charles River Boat Company has been cruising the Charles for decades.

"We are one of the only boat companies that can fully cruise the river," according to Head.

The idea for a tiki boat has been in the works for a bit and has now come to fruition, ready for passengers to board this summer.

"This is the first, full season that we'll have it as part of the Charles River Boat Company fleet," Head added.

Relax and Unwind on a Cocktail & Sunset Cruise

The laid-back, easy-going, tropical vibes will be flowing (just like the drinks, since there's a full bar on board) as you take in the spectacular view of The Hub.

"It really is a great way to get together and see Boston from a different viewpoint," Head said.

"The company loves showcasing the beauty of Boston to everyone, whether it's locals or people coming in from out of town," Head said.

The tiki season will run from May 23 through September 1. Monday through Thursday will be a 70-minute long cruise at 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday will offer a 90-minute long cruise at 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

