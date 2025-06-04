Tired of Boston Traffic, This Commuter Did Something About It

We've all been there before - creeping along on the highways leading into Boston, barely moving and getting frustrated.

But we probably haven't all done what one commuter chose to do to break the monotony of his drive over Memorial Day weekend.

In a recently posted video, one man turned his terrible commute into a chance to show off his moves. Not moves behind the wheel however.

It came as no surprise to anyone who has driven in Massachusetts, that Boston recently ranked among the worst in the world for traffic. With the 5th worst roads in America and 12th worst globally, we also weren't too surprised when the Bay State turned out to have the slowest urban driving in the country too.

Clearly planning for extra time on your drive into the city is a must, but what are you going to do with that time?

Some morning commuters enjoy breakfast in the car, catch up on emails or even apply their makeup, but one man went an entirely different route.

In fact, he didn't even stay in his car.

Clearly this man wasn't the driver of the vehicle he was traveling in, since traffic continued to creep along even as he danced among the other rows of barely moving cars.

SourceBoston did managed to also get footage from the other passengers with this amazing dancer, though their footage was much shakier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Source Boston (@sourceboston)

The guy might just start a traffic revolution for Boston commuters, but we of course encourage all highway travelers to stay safe out there.

