WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark had a memorable first trip to TD Garden as she and her Indiana Fever teammates played on the Boston hardwood for the first time.

WNBA Takes the Court in Boston

"It's always fun to go to a new arena in a new place," Clark said in anticipation of the game.

On Tuesday, July 15, the Fever and Connecticut Sun tipped off inside the home of the Bruins and Celtics.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: How the Boston Celtics Got Their Name

For University of Iowa alum Clark, it was her first time setting foot in the same venue where champions were made.

"You don't take these opportunities for granted," she said.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Clark entered the Garden with a smile on her face.

That confidence carried onto the court where she posted 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, aiding in the team's 85-77 win.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: Celebrating SouthCoast Girls and Women in Sports

Get our free mobile app

Clark's Love for the Celtics

Prior to tip-off, Clark spoke with the media, sharing her excitement for the big moment. It was there that fans discovered her love for the Celtics.

"If you're a basketball fan, you grow up a fan, you love the Celtics," Clark said, though she quickly added, "or maybe I guess you could hate them" as the crowd chuckled.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: Boston Celtics Autistic Anthem Singer Recalls Life-Changing Night

"I think for myself, the Celtics is one of the premier organizations of the NBA," she said. "You always grow up knowing what the Celtics are about and obviously having won a championship two years ago now, it's kind of cool to just be in this building and surround yourself with the greatness that is played in this area over the course of however many years."

"I think it's a great opportunity for people in this city or fans around the area to come and support a (WNBA) team," Clark said.

Caitlin Clark's Rookie Season in the WNBA Part 1 West Des Moines native and Iowa Hawkeye alum Caitlin Clark has taken the world by storm over the past year. She was selected 1st overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Her rookie season might not have started out too strong, but at the halfway point in the season things started to look up for Clark and the Indiana Fever Gallery Credit: Kerri Mac

25+ Photos: See Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and More During the Boston Celtics Championship Parade 2024 Gallery Credit: Sea