Ben Affleck Spotted on Cape Cod Strolling Through Provincetown
On a quiet Tuesday afternoon in Provincetown on Cape Cod, a Hollywood A-lister caused quite a stir – and we're not talking about the tide.
Ben Affleck, the Oscar-winning actor, director, and part-time Dunkin’ ambassador, was spotted around 2 p.m. on July 29 casually strolling Commercial Street in front of Womencrafts, a popular boutique known for its handmade goods and feminist-forward messaging.
A Star-Struck Selfie
The celebrity sighting quickly became the talk of the town when local resident Dinarte Xavier recognized the actor and asked for a quick selfie.
“Just met Ben Affleck. He’s so damn sexy in person — mmmm I was so excited the vein in my forehead was ready to burst,” Xavier wrote in his Facebook caption, alongside a smiling photo with the star.
Xavier told Fun 107 that Affleck was “super cool and super nice,” adding that he appeared to be enjoying a low-key outing with a couple of his children.
Affleck’s Connection to the Cape
While Affleck sightings on Cape Cod are somewhat random, it’s not entirely out of the blue.
According to Cape-Cod-Insider, his mother owns a home in nearby Truro, just 10 to 15 minutes away from where the actor was spotted. Locals say he makes occasional visits during the summer to escape the spotlight and soak up the serenity of the Cape. He also was a frequent visitor to Wareham and Onset back in the day, as his grandmother lived in the Forestview Nursing Home.
Spotted in his signature laid-back dad attire, Affleck blended in surprisingly well – until he didn’t.
Oh, and for the record, no sightings of Jennifer Garner were reported.
READ MORE: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite at Red Sox Game
While the summer season on Cape Cod is always a draw for tourists, it’s not every day that Batman himself casually roams Commercial Street in Provincetown. Here’s hoping it’s not his last visit.
Top 10 Celebrity Sightings Across the SouthCoast
SouthCoast Restaurants Celebrities Have Visited
Gallery Credit: Gazelle
40 Celebrities Turning 40 in 2025
Gallery Credit: Michaela Johnson