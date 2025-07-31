On a quiet Tuesday afternoon in Provincetown on Cape Cod, a Hollywood A-lister caused quite a stir – and we're not talking about the tide.

Ben Affleck, the Oscar-winning actor, director, and part-time Dunkin’ ambassador, was spotted around 2 p.m. on July 29 casually strolling Commercial Street in front of Womencrafts, a popular boutique known for its handmade goods and feminist-forward messaging.

A Star-Struck Selfie

The celebrity sighting quickly became the talk of the town when local resident Dinarte Xavier recognized the actor and asked for a quick selfie.

Dinarte Xavier takes a smiling selfie with Ben Affleck outside Womencrafts in Provincetown. Courtesy Dinarte Xavier loading...

“Just met Ben Affleck. He’s so damn sexy in person — mmmm I was so excited the vein in my forehead was ready to burst,” Xavier wrote in his Facebook caption, alongside a smiling photo with the star.

Xavier told Fun 107 that Affleck was “super cool and super nice,” adding that he appeared to be enjoying a low-key outing with a couple of his children.

Get our free mobile app

Affleck’s Connection to the Cape

While Affleck sightings on Cape Cod are somewhat random, it’s not entirely out of the blue.

According to Cape-Cod-Insider, his mother owns a home in nearby Truro, just 10 to 15 minutes away from where the actor was spotted. Locals say he makes occasional visits during the summer to escape the spotlight and soak up the serenity of the Cape. He also was a frequent visitor to Wareham and Onset back in the day, as his grandmother lived in the Forestview Nursing Home.

Spotted in his signature laid-back dad attire, Affleck blended in surprisingly well – until he didn’t.

Oh, and for the record, no sightings of Jennifer Garner were reported.

READ MORE: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite at Red Sox Game

While the summer season on Cape Cod is always a draw for tourists, it’s not every day that Batman himself casually roams Commercial Street in Provincetown. Here’s hoping it’s not his last visit.

Top 10 Celebrity Sightings Across the SouthCoast There have been an awful lot of movies filmed on the SouthCoast in recent years, bringing lots of big-name actors with them. Whether they came for filming or swung through to sit at the beaches, we have had our fair share of star sightings in the area. Here are our top 10 celebrity sightings ... so far.

SouthCoast Restaurants Celebrities Have Visited Stars live in and visit the SouthCoast frequently, which means many of them end up at local restaurants. Here are appearances from some favorites. Gallery Credit: Gazelle